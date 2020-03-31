BlackBerry +3.2% as Q4 EPS beats again

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is up 3.2% in early postmarket action after Q4 earnings where it yet again topped EPS expectations but fell short of revenue consensus.

Revenues grew 13% to $291M, about 1.8% below expectations. Software and Services revenue grew 16%, to $287M, a record. Gross margin was 77%.

Operating earnings was $51M on a non-GAAP basis; the company logged a GAAP operating loss of $41M.

Liquidity was $990M as of Feb. 29; net cash from operations of $35M plus capex of $3M resulted in free cash flow of $32M.

"In fiscal 2020, we delivered $1.1 billion in non-GAAP revenue and $0.13 of non-GAAP EPS, released over 30 new products and made strong progress on developing BlackBerry's zero-trust architecture as part of the Spark platform. This is essential for the secure IoT market," said CEO John Chen.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m.

Press release