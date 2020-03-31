Stocks close out worst-ever Q1 with another loss

Stocks slipped in the afternoon session, reversing the morning's gains and concluding a historically bad quarter for the market.

Dow -1.8% , S&P 500 -1.6% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

The Dow and S&P 500 suffered their worst Q1 performances ever, losing 23.2 and 20%, respectively, while the Dow also had its worst overall quarter since 1987 and the S&P had its biggest quarterly loss since 2008.

In coronavirus news, New York Gov. Cuomo said cases in the state jumped by 14% overnight to more than 75K.

Bank and real estate led the way lower among S&P sectors, as J.P. Morgan and Citi fell 2.6% and 3%, respectively, while Bank of America lost 1.7%.

Treasury prices edged higher, as 10-year yields posted their biggest ever quarterly percentage drop.

WTI crude oil held above $20/bbl, settling +1.9% at $20.48/bbl to finish its worst quarter on record.