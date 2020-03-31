Ramaco Resources to furlough most Elk Creek mine workers

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) says it is implementing a two-week operational furlough of most employees at its Elk Creek coal mining complex in West Virginia in response to the coronavirus.

Ramaco says the Elk Creek prep plant will remain fully operational to process coal and has sufficient inventory to meet all existing customer commitments.

The company says its Berwind mine and Knox Creek prep plant will remain open.

Ramaco also will cut non-essential capital spending and expects to have sufficient liquidity to manage all capital requirements during the period.