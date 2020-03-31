Harsco raises new term loans, amends existing credit facilty

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) raised a new term loan facility of $280M as a new tranche of loans under its existing senior secured credit facilities

The Company will draw on the New Term Loans upon the closing of the Stericycle Environmental Solutions business acquisition.

Borrowings under the New Term Loans will bear interest at a rate per annum ranging from 150 to 225 basis points over adjusted LIBOR, maturing in June 2024.

Harsco also announced to amend its existing Credit Facility and is intended to provide increased operating flexibility.