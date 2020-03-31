Regenxbio teams up with Ultragenyx in gene therapy for rare metabolic disorder

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) inks an agreement with Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) aimed at developing a gene therapy for an undisclosed rare metabolic disorder.

Under the terms of the partnership, RARE will own exclusive global rights, including rights to sublicense, to RGNX's NAV AAV8 and AAV9 vectors. In exchange, RARE will pay RGNX $7M upfront, ongoing fees, milestones and royalties on net sales.

The companies have a long history together. RARE has already in-licensed NAV vectors for gene therapies for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency, Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia, CDKL5 Deficiency, Hemophilia A, and Wilson Disease.