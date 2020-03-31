Highwoods completes first phase of market rotation plan

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) announces completion of first phase of its two-phased plan, with the sale of four office buildings encompassing 599,000 sq. ft. in the Poplar corridor submarket of Memphis.

Highwoods Properties has sold a select portfolio of assets in Greensboro and Memphis for a total sales price of $428M; and has closed its division offices in both the markets.

The second phase is the planned sale of the remaining assets in Greensboro and Memphis; no timetable has been set for the second phase.

“Currently, we have more than $600M of available liquidity with cash on hand and borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. We are well-positioned to weather the current storm and capitalize on any future growth opportunities”, commented Ted Klinck, President and CEO.