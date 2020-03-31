Polaris digs deep with cost-cutting mesaures

Polaris (NYSE:PII) says it's enacting several temporary changes related to employee compensation and hiring practices for exempt and nonexempt employees, including delaying merit increases for exempt and nonexempt employees through the end of the year, implementing a hiring freeze on exempt and nonexempt positions and most dramatically - furloughing most exempt and non-exempt employees.

The company's other exempt and non-exempt employees, (including leadership execs) will have their pay reduced by approximately 20% beginning on April 13 through the end of Q2.

Polaris is also reviewing all operating expenses, postponing non-essential capital expenditures and suspending buybacks. The company also drew down an incremental $150M under its current revolving credit facility.

Source: Press Release