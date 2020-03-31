Six Flags plays defense

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) fires off a short-term stockholder rights plan aimed at protecting stockholder interests amid the recent share price decline.

"The Board believes that the current trading price of company stock does not reflect the company’s intrinsic value. The Rights Plan is intended to enable the company’s stockholders to realize the long-term value of their investment, ensure that all stockholders receive fair and equal treatment in the event of any proposed takeover of the company."

The rights plan will kick in if any person or group acquires 10% or more of the theme park company's outstanding shares.

Shares of SIX are down 72% over the last 90 days.