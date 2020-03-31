COVID-19 disruptions snare Orchard Therapeutics

Citing the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) updates on its pipeline:

OTL-200 for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD): timeline for accelerated approval in Europe could be extended. Commercial launch likely to start in H1 2021. In the U.S., it now expects to file its marketing application in H1 2021.

OTL-101 in adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID): filing of its rolling U.S. marketing application delayed beyond H1.

OTL-203 for MPS-I still on track to report interim data from proof-of-concept study in H2.

Enrollment timelines for OTL-201 and OTL-103 studies extended at least three months.

Treatment site in Italy for Strimvelis for ADA-SCID has postponed scheduling and treating non-urgent patients.

Supply chain OK at this point.