U.S. crude supply rose 10.5M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 10.48M barrels of oil for the week ended March 27, its first increase after two straight declines.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 6.08M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 4.46M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 2.92M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rose 4.6M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

May WTI crude recently traded electronically at $20.22/bbl after settling at $20.48 today on Nymex.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX