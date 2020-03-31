U.S. GDP snapback in Q3 is 'too much to hope" for, Gundlach says

"We're looking at a massive, massive reduction in GDP," said DoubleLine CEO and Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Gundlach in a webcast titled A Tale of Two Sinks.

He expects GDP to fall at least 3% for 2020, and sees many economists' estimates as too optimistic.

"It's too much hope" to expect the the U.S. economy will snap back in Q3 after falling steeply in Q2, he said.

He also expects stocks will have further to decline. "The low in mid-March — I would bet dollars to donuts that the low is going to be taken out."

While the panic of about 10 days ago has subsided some, some of that panic is likely to return again sometime in April.

Regarding the $2.2T coronavirus relief bill, Gundlach points out that the major airlines have bought back $45.5B of their stock in the past 10 years and now they're going to get $50B from the relief legislation.

"Let them go bankrupt," he said of the airlines. "The planes aren't going to disappear."

Says he's exited gold miners.

As the Fed cut interest rates and now with yield curve control, "it's just a terrible situation for banks."

Says "the Fed is going to buy the budget deficit and then some."

In its moves to shore up financial markets, "the Fed has chosen winners and losers," Gundlach said, though he expects the central bank will come out with more support. "There's another sink coming," he said.

"All of this stimulus is really negative on the dollar," he said.

"The biggest winner out of all of this may be the American economy once we get past a rough patch," Gundlach said.

He sees "tremendous opportunities as we move to later in 2020."

In further virus relief actions, the federal government is going to have to send money to states and municipalities.

His highest conviction: "Don't own BB corporate bonds."

Doesn't see U.S. federal funds rate going negative.

"We will never get back to normal," Gundlach said, although "we well get back to a better place after a period of great sacrifice."

Gundlach has covered all of his shorts; he said almost all of his short positions were with his own money.

You're probably not going to see "meaningful real returns" on Treasury bonds or stocks for a long time, he said.

Buying "paper gold", i.e., gold ETFs, futures, "could be a huge failure in entire gold delivery system" because there's not enough gold to cover the paper.

Webcast ends at 5:32 PM ET.

Airline tickers: AAL, UAL, DAL, JBLU, LUV

Banks: C, BAC, GS, JPM, WFC, MS.