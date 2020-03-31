Xylem pulls Q1 and FY20 guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) withdraws its financial guidance for Q1 and FY20, citing the rapid changes impacting end-markets and operations globally, due the impact of Covid-19.

Company has ~$1.7B of available liquidity in cash and credit facilities.

“We have a strong balance sheet, healthy cash reserves and ready access to capital. We are also moving quickly to adapt our operating and capital spending. While we are withdrawing our previous guidance to reflect the reduced visibility driven by COVID-19, we believe we are very well-positioned to come through this period of uncertainty”, commented Patrick Decker, President and CEO.