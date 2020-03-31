OneWeb seeking loan to buy more reorg time - Bloomberg

OneWeb is negotiating with majority owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) for a loan to get more time to either reorganize itself or find a buyer, its lawyers said at a first bankruptcy hearing after its March 27 filing.

It needs about $2.5B to finish its low earth orbit satellite constellation, Bloomberg reports.

It has 70 satellites now in orbit, and would use a loan to boost that number to more than 600, the amount needed to bring Internet service to the entire planet.

OneWeb did get approval to pay key vendors and use cash as collateral for senior lenders, including SoftBank.