Select Energy slashes jobs, pay amid oil price rout
Mar. 31, 2020 5:20 PM ETSelect Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR)WTTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) says it has reduced headcount by 31% since March 1 and cut wages across its employee base, including executive management, in response to the drop in commodity prices and the coronavirus.
- Select expects the staff cuts will result in annualized SG&A savings of $25M-$30M, or 25%-30% relative to Q4 2019 annualized SG&A of $98.7M.
- Select also is cutting 2020 capex guidance by at least 50% from its prior range of $55M-$70M.
- The company expects relatively flat revenue for Q1 compared to Q4 2019, with activity starting to decline in early March.
- Select says it is well prepared to manage the difficult market conditions with its current cash balance in excess of $100M and no debt on its balance sheet.