Select Energy slashes jobs, pay amid oil price rout

Mar. 31, 2020 5:20 PM ETSelect Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR)WTTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) says it has reduced headcount by 31% since March 1 and cut wages across its employee base, including executive management, in response to the drop in commodity prices and the coronavirus.
  • Select expects the staff cuts will result in annualized SG&A savings of $25M-$30M, or 25%-30% relative to Q4 2019 annualized SG&A of $98.7M.
  • Select also is cutting 2020 capex guidance by at least 50% from its prior range of $55M-$70M.
  • The company expects relatively flat revenue for Q1 compared to Q4 2019, with activity starting to decline in early March.
  • Select says it is well prepared to manage the difficult market conditions with its current cash balance in excess of $100M and no debt on its balance sheet.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.