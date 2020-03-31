Macy's moves to SmallCap 600 amid Raytheon/United Tech moves

Macy's (NYSE:M) is up 1.2% postmarket after news that it is moving down to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

That's a move in connection with the transaction merging United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) with Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

United Tech is spinning off Otis Worldwide (OTIS) and Carrier Global (CARR), each of which will be added to the S&P 500 before the open of trading Friday, April 3.

Otis will replace Raytheon and Carrier Global will replace Macy's, each of which will be removed from the 500 before the open on Monday, April 6.

Also, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is replacing Raytheon in the S&P 100, and Macy's is replacing KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) in the 600.