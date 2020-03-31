MSG board approves spin-off; Las Vegas sphere delayed

Madison Square Garden's (NYSE:MSG) board has approved the spin-off of its entertainment businesses from the sports businesses, a move set for mid-April.

The company also says it's temporarily suspending construction of the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, in reaction to COVID-19 impediments. all construction will cease of the next two weeks.

"As a result of this delay, the company does not expect to achieve its goal of opening the venue in calendar year 2021," it says.

After the spin-off, MSG will be a pure-play sports company that will be renamed Madison Square Garden Sports, while the new entertainment company will be (wait for it) Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

A distribution on April 17 will move one share of MSG Entertainment Class A or B stock for each share of MSG Class A or B common stock.