US Ecology withdraws FY20 outlook; suspends dividend, and introduces capital preservation initiatives

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) responds to market volatility and economic uncertainty due to Covid-19 pandemic, with several capital preservation initiatives.

US Ecology proactively implementing cost control initiatives that are expected to generate ~$15M to $20M of annual savings.

Intends to reduce 2020 capital expenditures by ~30%, and save up to $30M in cash.

Company to suspend quarterly cash dividends temporarily, beginning with 2Q20. This will preserve ~$6M in cash per quarter until restored.

Company says, as industrial facilities are forced to temporarily close and the labor force is reduced, they could see a downturn in 2020. Energy waste disposal services business, will be impacted as energy companies reduce capital expenditures by up to 50% as a result of seventeen-year lows in oil prices.

Company withdraws 2020 financial guidance due to the increased uncertainty of the impact of Covid-19 on the business.