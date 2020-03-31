White House crisis update: Ventilator figures, bracing for casualties

In today's White House coronavirus task force briefing (ongoing), President Trump began by recapping that the administration's "15 days to slow the spread" is now "30 days," with guidelines extended to the end of April.

The crisis is "a great national trial, unlike any we have ever faced before," Trump says.

He wouldn't be surprised to see the measures Americans are currently taking go "long into the future," beyond the immediate crisis.

The government has "almost 10,000 ventilators" left that it's currently holding, awaiting a surge, he says. Large numbers of ventilators are going to Michigan and Louisiana, as well as field hospitals there. Ventilators are also going to New York and New Jersey, Trump says.

"We're going to go through a very tough two weeks," Trump says. After that, "some real light at the end of the tunnel" ... but a "painful" two weeks.

5:47 p.m.: Dr. Deborah Birx presents the new goalposts in a graph that shows a "no intervention" case (with more than 1.5M American deaths) and a better-case "flattened" curve by following government guidelines, that accounts for 100,000-240,000 American deaths.

Another graph from Dr. Birx indicating new case growth shows starkly worse curves for New York and New Jersey vs. the other 48 states.

It's hard to quantify precisely but "mitigation is having an effect," Dr. Anthony Fauci says. Now is the time "not to take the foot off the accelerator."

VP Mike Pence says the U.S. has completed more than 1.1M COVID-19 tests around the country. They're working with governors to assist with drive-through and community testing centers.

If Americans are "reasonably good" at following the guidelines, the goal is 100,000-240,000 American deaths, Dr. Birx reiterates, though they are hoping for better results than that. Should Americans be prepared for such a "sobering" number? "The answer is yes," Fauci says.

Deaths always lag effort, so we're likely to see more deaths even when efforts are going well, he says.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is going to distribute 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day, Pence says.