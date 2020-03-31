Diversified Royalty cuts dividend by 15%

Given the economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diversified Royalty (OTC:BEVFF +5.0% ) has approved changing the monthly dividend from $0.01958/share/month to $0.01667/share/month effective with the dividend expected to be declared in the month of April 2020.

The reduction of the monthly dividend is a prudent measure to preserve capital and maintain liquidity in the current market environment.

The company also, temporarily suspends its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice.

As of date; DIV has ~9.5M of cash, $4M of undrawn operating lines, ~$40M in available capital on acquisition facility, total senior debt of $9M outstanding and total unsecured convertible debentures outstanding of $57.5M with total senior debt of $90M in subsidiaries.