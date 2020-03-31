Stag Industrial says less than 5% of tenants ask for relief

Amid the uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) says tenants that have requested rent relief are equal to ~1% of ABR, according to slides on its website.

Expects rent relief to be a short-term deferral of base rent that is paid back over time.

Current tenant watchlist includes one tenant who would account for 15 basis points of the 50 bps reflected in current credit loss guidance if they defaulted today.

Pauses its acquisition process as market volatility remains elevated.

Q1 2020 disposition volume is ~$101M; acquired 1.6M square feet across 9 buildings for $120M.

Continues to see normal level of leasing activity but expects longer transaction timeframes.

Estimates liquidity, excluding undrawn revolver balance, of $480.4M at March 31, 2020; has $275.0M undrawn revolver balance, bringing total estimated liquidity to $755.4M.