Delek US to drop down assets to Delek Logistics Partners

Delek US (NYSE:DK) agrees to the dropdown of the Big Spring gathering system to Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) for $100M in cash and 5M common units representing limited partnership interest in Delek Logistics.

Delek Logistics expects the deal will be immediately accretive to its distributable cash flow.

The assets and services are projected to generate $30M-$32M in incremental annual EBITDA.

Big Spring is a 200-mile crude oil gathering system with 350K bbl/day throughput capacity located in Texas and connecting to the Delek US terminal located near Big Spring and to a third party pipeline system.