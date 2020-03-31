BP offshore Gulf workers test positive for coronavirus

BP says it is adjusting some offshore procedures after "several workers" who had previously been on an unspecified production platform in the Gulf of Mexico tested positive for Covid-19.

BP owns and operates four offshore oil production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast, but it is not clear which of the platforms was involved.

The changes may include rotations with fewer people on schedules and deep-cleaning of the four offshore facilities.

The incident is the first publicly known case of offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico coming down with the coronavirus.