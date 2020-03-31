Equinox Gold expects to more than triple its annualized gold production in 2020

Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX) estimates 2020 production and cost guidance of 540,000 - 600,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $1,000 to $1,060 per oz.

Consolidated 2020 production, including gold produced by Leagold in 2020 before completion of the merger, is estimated at 615,000 to 680,000 oz.

Los Filos production for 2020 attributable to Equinox Gold post-merger is estimated at 170,000 to 190,000 oz of gold at AISC of $1,000 to $1,050 per oz of gold sold, with total capital spend of $75M

Aurizona production for 2020 is forecasted at 115,000 to 125,000 oz of gold at AISC of $1,100 to $1,150 per oz of gold sold, with capex of $51M

Mesquite gold production for 2020 is estimated at 120,000 to 130,000 oz at AISC of $975 to $1,025 per oz of gold sold.

Fazenda production for 2020 attributable to Equinox Gold post-merger is expected at 55,000 to 60,000 oz of gold at AISC of $900 to $950 per oz of gold sold.

Castle Mountain Gold Project construction is more than 50% complete with first gold pour targeted for Q3 2020

EQX is reviewing Santa Luz costs and engineering, and expects to commence construction in late 2020 or early 2021