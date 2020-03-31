Acadia Realty sees no debt maturities in 2020 in core, fund portfolios

In its core portfolio Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has no unsecured debt maturities until March 2023 and no scheduled secured debt maturities until 2023.

In its fund portfolio, Acadia has no material secured or unsecured debt maturities in 2020 when including extension options. The $200.0M City Point financing maturing in May 2020 has an extension option not soon than May 2022.

For core portfolio, AKR expects its only material capital expenditures at these properties to be tenant improvements and/or other leasing costs associated with executed leases.