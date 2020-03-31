Industrial Logistics Properties closes on final property in $680M JV

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) gets additional proceeds of $26M, bringing total proceeds from the Asian institutional investor in the joint venture to ~$108M.

The property is 100% leased to Amazon.

The investor contributed ~$82M for the initial 11 properties last month.

The investor owns 39% equity stake in the JV and ILPT owns the remaining 61%.

The joint venture also assumed ~$57M of existing secured debt on this twelfth property in addition to $350M of secured debt on the initial 11 properties.

ILPT expects to use the proceeds to reduce outstanding borrowings under its $750M unsecured revolving credit facility.