California regulator mulls reversing $462M hike in PG&E fire fines

Mar. 31, 2020 6:47 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • California's Public Utilities Commission is considering whether to back off plans to fine PG&E (NYSE:PCG) an additional $462M related to deadly wildfires in 2018 on concerns that the harsher punishment could scuttle the utility's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
  • A proposed revision floated by one of agency's five commissioners makes the case for a reversal of a decision issued last month that required PG&E to pay a $2.1B fine for neglecting the maintenance of equipment blamed for causing the wildfires.
  • The proposed penalty added $462M to a ~$1.7B settlement that PG&E negotiated with regulators in December after critics said the original deal was too lenient, prompting the California PUC to impose an additional $200M fine and other measures totaling another $262M.
  • An administrative law judge has set an April 9 deadline for comments about the recommendation; a final decision is expected later in the spring.
