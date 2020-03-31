California regulator mulls reversing $462M hike in PG&E fire fines
- California's Public Utilities Commission is considering whether to back off plans to fine PG&E (NYSE:PCG) an additional $462M related to deadly wildfires in 2018 on concerns that the harsher punishment could scuttle the utility's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
- A proposed revision floated by one of agency's five commissioners makes the case for a reversal of a decision issued last month that required PG&E to pay a $2.1B fine for neglecting the maintenance of equipment blamed for causing the wildfires.
- The proposed penalty added $462M to a ~$1.7B settlement that PG&E negotiated with regulators in December after critics said the original deal was too lenient, prompting the California PUC to impose an additional $200M fine and other measures totaling another $262M.
- An administrative law judge has set an April 9 deadline for comments about the recommendation; a final decision is expected later in the spring.