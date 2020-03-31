Gold Fields places South Deep on care and maintenance; says well capitalized

Gold Fields' (GFI -3.7% ) mines are largely unaffected by coronavirus related stoppages, but the company is sufficiently capitalized to withstand prolonged downtimes if they occur, CEO Nick Holland says.

"Gold Fields is of the view that it will be a stable, going concern for the foreseeable future," although its outlook is "inherently uncertain" given the unknown length of various lockdowns.

The South Deep gold mine had been put on care and maintenance in response to South Africa's 21-day lockdown, but the company's other operations in Ghana, Australia and Peru continue to operate.

"Apart from South Deep, the rest of the group production has been largely uninterrupted," Holland says, but increasingly stricter regulations around the world prompts "caution that our production and cost guidance for the 2020 financial year provided in February 2020 has an elevated level of risk."

Gold Fields had $600M in cash and more than $1.5B of committed, undrawn debt facilities as of year-end 2019.