U.S. may lease space to energy companies to store oil in reserve

The U.S. Department of Energy reportedly is set to announce it will allow oil companies - currently awash in a glut of crude - to lease space in the country's emergency oil reserve.

The move would help drillers running out of space to stash their product amid cheap prices and low demand.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve currently contains 635M barrels of oil in salt caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts and has capacity to take another 77M barrels.

