Futures off 3% after ugly first quarter

Risk-off sentiment is seeping into the markets once again, with traders deciding their next moves as the second quarter kicks off.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were down 3.6% and Dow futures were off more than 700 points , following a warning from President Trump that the coming weeks would be "very painful" and White House projections of 100K-240K U.S. coronavirus deaths.

The Dow already recorded its worst quarter since 1987 in Q1, while the S&P 500 logged its worst quarter on record, as the pandemic caused a nationwide shutdown of the economy.

What's next? Moody's ADP Employment data is expected to show an evaporation in job creation later today, while the latest manufacturing indexes will be released for March.