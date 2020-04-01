Microsoft bucks DJIA plunge in first quarter

Only one stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose during the first quarter and it was only up by a penny.
While Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said it didn't expect to reach its quarterly revenue target for the business segment that includes Windows - due to coronavirus interruptions - it also said demand was solid and benefited from high usage of cloud services.
Hardest hit on the DJIA was Boeing, which saw losses of 54%, as well as energy plays Exxon Mobil (-46) and Chevron (-40%) and financial names JPMorgan (-35%) and Goldman Sachs (-32%).