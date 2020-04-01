Macau casino operators are bleeding up to $4M/day
- Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7% Y/Y to 5.3B patacas ($664M) in March after the world's biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
- Last week, the territory banned entry by visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan who had traveled overseas, following earlier bans on foreign visitors and non-resident workers.
- Operators Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) are all bleeding between $1.5M-$4M a day to keep their properties running.