How high will the deficit go?

A new study by Morgan Stanley estimates the deficit will total at least $3.7T in calender year 2020 and an additional $3T in 2021, financed by the sale of Treasurys, largely to the Federal Reserve.

If the economy shrinks this year, the fiscal deficit relative to the size of the economy could even approach 15% to 20% (those numbers haven't been seen since WWII).

On top of all those deficits, President Trump on Tuesday called for a new infrastructure spending bill worth $2T, while the Fed launched a temporary lending facility allowing foreign central banks to convert their Treasury holdings to dollars.