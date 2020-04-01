Recession looms ahead for Italy

In a signs of things to come, Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtier confirmed a business lobby's forecast of a 6% fall in gross domestic product in 2020.

"Unfortunately the estimates are realistic... at the same time we can say that (the Italian economy) can aim at a vigorous rebound," he told daily Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Italy has been in lockdown since March 9 and non-essential activities are shut down until April 3, although the regulation is likely to be extended until April 15.

