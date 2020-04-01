Tata Steel reduces production citing sharp decline in demand

Tata Steel says it will reduce production at all four of its Europe blast furnaces.

"Overall European steel demand has sharply reduced compared to the normal conditions and many of our customers have paused production, including European car manufacturers. Tata Steel Europe has therefore reduced production at some of the European mills to match this lower demand. The business is focused on preserving cash and liquidity to tide over the challenging period," it says in a statement (.pdf).

