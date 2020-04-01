First state to adopt facial recognition rules

Microsoft is hailing new legislation signed by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, calling it the "first time a state or nation has passed a new law devoted exclusively to putting guardrails in place for the use of facial recognition."

It requires public agencies to regularly report on their use of the technology, establishes a task force to study its effects, and test the software for fairness and accuracy.

Law enforcement agencies must also obtain a warrant to run facial recognition scans, except in case of emergency.

