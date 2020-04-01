Plans for NY legal pot up in smoke

Expectations that legislation legalizing recreational marijuana would soon become state law are "not likely," according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, just hours ahead of a midnight deadline for the state budget.

"In truth, that is something that has to be talked through and worked through and the Legislature wasn't here. I was doing this COVID virus. That requires time to do it right," he added.

"That is not a 'yes,' 'no,' that's a how does it work? How 'bout the police? How many licenses? Who gives out the licenses? How do you do minority empowerment? How do we coordinate with Connecticut and New Jersey? And no one has really had the time to work those things through."

Selected tickers: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Previously: Legal pot in NY still on track - Gov. Cuomo (Mar. 23 2020)