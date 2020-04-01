BP cuts capex, updates on Q1 operations

BP (NYSE:BP) plans to cut its FY20 capital spending to $12B, including $1B reduction in capital spending in upstream on short-cycle onshore activity, including in BPX Energy.

1Q20 upstream production is to be in the range of 2,550-2,600 mboed, lower than 4Q19.

1Q20 downstream refining availability is expected to be in a range of 95-96%, with some reduction seen in utilization towards quarter-end due to reducing fuel demand.

~$32B of cash and undrawn facilities available at the end of the 1Q20.

Sees ~$2.5B of cash cost savings by the end of 2021, compared with 2019, with digitisation and increased integration driving the next phase of cost efficiencies.

Expects non-cash, non-operating charge of ~$1B in 1Q20.

This may be the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades,” CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement.

