COVID-19-related actions - Healthcare

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) donates $35M to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Shares down 2% premarket.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) and Novoteris, LLC announce that Health Canada has signed off on a pilot study evaluating inhaled nitric oxide therapy Thiolanox in COVID-19 patients at Vancouver Coastal Health Authority facilities. Recruitment should start in the next few days. Shares up 28% premarket.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has filed a second clinical trial protocol with the FDA to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients with leronlimab under the same IND as its recently launched Phase 2 study in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms. Target enrollment is 342 subjects.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) will cover the costs of COVID-19-related treatments for Medicare, Medicaid and Marketplace members. It has also eliminated the need for providers to collect co-pays and authorization requirements for said treatment.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will be the exclusive distributor of a second rapid point-of-care blood test for COVID-19 developed by privately held BioMedomics and available through Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). HSIC up 2% premarket.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and suspended its active clinical trials.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has received a shipment of 100K rapid blood tests from the manufacturer. Relabeling is in process. Orders will be filled shortly thereafter. Shares up 13% premarket.