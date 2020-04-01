Despegar.com goes into cash-preserving mode

Despegar (NYSE:DESP) says it believes it has a solid financial position to ride out the next few quarters. The company notes that it is free of any long-term debt and only has a minimal amount of short-term debt to fund working capital.

"Importantly, Despegar does not bear customer credit risk and has no relevant advances to suppliers outstanding."

Due to the drop of business activity, Despegar has been significantly reducing all non-critical spend and re-adjusting structural costs to deliver an additional 35% savings by the end of FQ3. Cash preservation measures taken by the company include reducing salaries of the execs and middle management by 25%, eliminating bonuses to all employees, implementing a hiring freeze, reducing working hours and implementing unpaid leave in certain locations.

Source: Press Release