Ultragenyx out-licenses gene therapy technology to Daiichi Sankyo

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) inks an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) for its proprietary AAV-based gene therapy manufacturing technologies.

Under the terms of the deal, Daiichi will receive a non-exclusive license to intellectual property, including know-how and patent applications, related to RARE's HeLa PCL and HEK293 transient transfection manufacturing technology platforms for AAV-based gene therapies. Daiichi will be responsible for the manufacture, development and commercialization of products made with RARE's technology.

RARE will receive $125M upfront, an additional $25M upon the completion of the technology transfer plus reimbursement of related costs and single-digit royalties on net sales of related products. Daiichi will also invest $75M in RARE common stock at ~$60 per share.

RARE closed yesterday at $44.43.