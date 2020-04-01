Gannett to cut costs, suspend dividends to conserve cash

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) identifies measures to reduce expenses in 2020 by an additional $100M-$125M through reductions in force and furloughs, significant pay cuts for senior management, and cancellation of non-essential travel and spending.

Suspends quarterly dividends until conditions improve.

While the company continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gannett expects advertising and events revenues to decline as a result of widespread business closures and social distancing measures.

Also reviewing delaying capex and working with vendors, creditors, and pension regulators to restructure or postpone certain obligations.

Continues to target $100M-$125M in real estate sales by the end of 2021 and use the proceeds to pay down debt.

Remains confident in its previously announced goal of implementing measures by the end of 2021 to achieve $300M in annualized synergies post-merger, with more than half of such measures expected to be implemented in 2020.