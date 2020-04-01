Red Robin cuts expenses, leans on off-premise business

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) says it's encouraged by its continuing off-premise sales momentum, which has more than doubled over the past two weeks to help offset some of the lost dine-in business during the pandemic.

Red Robin is taking some dramatic measures to preserve liquidity, including meaningfully reducing expenses, postponing or eliminating all non-essential spending, drawing down all the remaining capacity under the company’s $300M credit facility and suspending buybacks.

Red Robin's cash balance was just over $91M as of March 29.

The restaurant operator pulled its full-year guidance.

