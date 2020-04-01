Intel loses bear on virus-related tailwinds

Barclays upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and lifts the target by $6 to $58.

Analyst Blayne Curtis says near-term strength in data center and increasing PC spend due to the coronavirus remote work shift should offset ongoing headwinds.

Curtis notes that the outbreak-related shutdowns could provide Intel "a sustained competitive advantage if AMD qualifications are delayed."

On the downside, Curtis doesn't believe Intel has solved its roadmap issues.