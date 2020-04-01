Concert Pharma outlines late-stage CTP-543 trials in Alopecia Areata

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) announces the details of its Phase 3 trials of CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy or complete hair loss.

The planned Phase 3 program will evaluate the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score after 24 weeks of dosing in ~700 patients in each of the two Phase 3 trials.

Patients age 18-65 years with ≥ 50% hair loss will be dosed either 8 mg twice daily or 12 mg twice daily of CTP-543 or placebo for 24 weeks.

The primary endpoint is percentage of patients achieving a SALT score ≤20 at Week 24.

The Phase 3 program is expected to begin in Q4, pending COVID-19, and will support filing of a New Drug Application for CTP-543.