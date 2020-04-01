BofA turns to bull from bear on MGIC Investment

Bank of America Global Research gives MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) a double upgrade, boosting its rating to Buy from Underperform.

Sets price target at $9; implies a 42% upside potential.

Cuts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) price target to $16 from $29; maintains Buy rating; average price target is $26.33.

Trims Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) price target to $32 from $60; keeps Buy rating; average price target $55.00.

BofA's Buy rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; and agrees with the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish).