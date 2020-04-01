Flexion out-licenses Zilretta in China

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) inks an agreement with HK Tainuo and China Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. subsidiary Jiangsu Tainuo for the development and commercialization of Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) in Greater China (mainland China, Macua, Hong Kong and Taiwan).

Under the terms of the deal, Flexion will receive $10M upfront and up to $32.5M in milestones. It will be responsible for manufacturing and supply for both clinical and commercial activities. HK Tainuo expects to file a Clinical Trial Application by year-end to begin studies there.

Citing COVID-19 disruptions, Flexion has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and has suspended its active clinical trials.