Apache doubles prior cost savings target

Apache (NYSE:APA) says it expects to deliver annualized G&A and LOE cost savings of at least $300M, double its original $150M target, with $225M of the identified savings to be achieved this year.

Apache credits its organizational redesign effort launched last October to streamline the business and improve operational efficiencies; the new organization goes into effect today.

The company said last week that it did not expect to see a material impact on its financial position or business strategy due to a downgrade of its credit by Standard & Poor's.