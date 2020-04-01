Arconic begins new life as standalone company

The separation of Arconic into two standalone companies - Arconic Corporation and Howmet Aerospace (the new name for Arconic Inc.) - took effect today through a pro rata distribution by Arconic of 100% of the outstanding shares of the newly-formed Arconic Corporation.

Arconic stockholders received one share of Arconic Corporation common stock for every four shares of Arconic common stock held as of the March 19, 2020 record date.

Arconic shares have become Howmet Aerospace shares as a result of the name change. The company's common stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker "ARNC" at 9:30 a.m. ET.