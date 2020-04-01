Macau has a Guangdong problem

Macau casino stocks are lower in early trading after gross gaming revenue fell 79.7% in the gambling mecca during March vs. -79.5% consensus.

A new policy from the Guangdong province of requiring all travellers coming from outside mainland China to undergo a 14-day quarantine at designated facilities is believed to be limiting traffic on top of the collapse of international traffic to the casinos. JPMorgan says the Guangdong development is effectively the same as a "casino shut-down" for Macau, with almost every visitor needing to enter the territory through the land border due to the lack of inbound flights. The firm expects the tight borders to lead to a dismal April for the casino operators.