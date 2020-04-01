Limelight benefiting from internet traffic boost, says bull

William Blair analyst Jim Breen says that Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) looks "well positioned" to benefit from the increased internet traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Breen says the company "is in a position to benefit by relieving constraints on the network and ensuring quality and efficient video delivery."

The analyst thinks the long-term video streaming and 5G trends will positively impact Limelight's growth "over the next several years."

William Blair maintains an Outperform rating on Limelight. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.